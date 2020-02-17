Frequent BDO change hits progress in Korei  

Home States Odisha

On Saturday, incumbent BDO of Korei Swati Snigdha, who had joined in the block 22 days back, was replaced by Santosh Kumar Pati.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Administrative and development works in Korei have taken a severe hit due to frequent transfer of block development officers (BDOs) within a short span of time.

On Saturday, incumbent BDO of Korei Swati Snigdha, who had joined in the block 22 days back, was replaced by Santosh Kumar Pati.

This is the fifth instance of a BDO being transferred from Korei in the last one year.

It started with the then BDO Hemanta Kumar Behari, who was promoted and transferred in February last year, just before the General Elections.

Then Jajpur Road Tehsildar Niranjan Behera was given additional charge of Korei BDO. 

A couple of months later, Rasulpur BDO Umakanta Behera was asked to hold the post of Korei BDO as additional charge.

Due to his responsibilities in Rasulpur, Behera hardly got any time to perform his duties in neighbouring Korei block.

His tenure lasted for just three months following which a district level officer, Taranisen Patnaik, was posted as Korei BDO and he continued till December last year.

The transfer of BDOs at such frequent intervals has affected implementation of various Government schemes and development activities in Korei. A new BDO, who heads the block office, usually takes at least two to three months to settle down.

Sources said Government funds to the tune of over Rs 15 crore are lying idle in the block for the last three years. Of the total funds, around Rs11.6 crore sanctioned under various schemes for the financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18 are lying unutilised.

Similarly, nearly Rs 4 crore allotted for 2018-19 is lying unused as the samiti meeting is yet to be held.

Not a single meeting of Korei panchayat samiti has been held in the last two years as a result of which development works have taken a back seat.
 

