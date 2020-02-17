Fresh bid to revamp Congress in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha in-charge of Congress Jitendra Singh will come on a three-day visit to the State from Monday to discuss organisational matters with senior leaders.

Singh will visit Puri, Berhampur and Balasore to meet senior leaders in a bid to take their suggestion on organisational restructuring of the party.

Singh will be accompanied by president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik to all the three places.

Former OPCC working presidents Chiranjib Biswal and Pradip Majhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries Rudra Raju and Anil Choudhury will also accompany the Odisha in-charge to those districts which are under their organisational jurisdiction.

Singh will visit Puri on February 17 after a discussion with the State senior leaders here. At Berhampur on February 18, Singh will discuss with district leaders of Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh and Kandhamal in phases.

He will visit Balasore on February 19 to discuss organisational matters with the leaders of Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

All candidates for Parliamentary and Assembly seats, former district presidents, former heads of district frontal organisations, former members of the AICC and OPCC, former MPs and MLAs and former district working presidents of the party will attend these meetings.

The fresh bid for organisational restructuring of the party has come when the dissident movement is at its peak for removal of Patnaik as the State president.

The dissidents want Patnaik to be replaced by party’s Cuttack city MLA Mohammad Moquim.