Kalahandi district administration extends help to villagers for laying road

BHUBANESWAR: The Kalahandi district administration has extended a helping hand to the residents of Turisemel who are constructing a 5 km road on their own to link their village to the mainland.

A team of officials, led by Lanjigarh Block Development Officer (BDO) Jitendra Mishra, visited Turisemel on Saturday and interacted with villagers concerning their needs and requirements.

The villagers said in absence of a road, they were not able to bring materials required to construct houses under rural housing schemes of the Government. Mishra assured the villagers that a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be provided for construction of the road.

After failing to get road connectivity to Turisemel despite repeated requests to the administration, residents of the inaccessible hamlet under Malijuang panchayat of Thuamul Rampur have started laying a road by voluntary contribution of labour.

Turisemel houses 250 people of 50 households who belong to tribal and Dalit communities. The distance between Turisemel to Poiguda is 5 km and there is no road to connect both the places.

The villagers have to walk through hilly terrains in order to access welfare schemes and measures of the Government.

Sources said one member from each family of Turisemel has been engaged in constructing the road by cutting through the mountain slopes.

The village committee has decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 per day on the family which doesn’t send anyone to work.

During their meeting with the BDO, the villagers raised the issue of drinking water scarcity in Turisemel. Mishra assured them of digging a well in the village soon.

Construction of housing units will be taken up on a war-footing after completion of the road, he added.