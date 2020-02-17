Home States Odisha

Kalahandi district administration extends help to villagers for laying road

A team of officials, led by Lanjigarh Block Development Officer Jitendra Mishra, visited Turisemel on Saturday and interacted with villagers concerning their needs and requirements.

Published: 17th February 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Kalahandi district administration has extended a helping hand to the residents of Turisemel who are constructing a 5 km road on their own to link their village to the mainland.

A team of officials, led by Lanjigarh Block Development Officer (BDO) Jitendra Mishra, visited Turisemel on Saturday and interacted with villagers concerning their needs and requirements.

The villagers said in absence of a road, they were not able to bring materials required to construct houses under rural housing schemes of the Government. Mishra assured the villagers that a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be provided for construction of the road.

After failing to get road connectivity to Turisemel despite repeated requests to the administration, residents of the inaccessible hamlet under Malijuang panchayat of Thuamul Rampur have started laying a road by voluntary contribution of labour.

Turisemel houses 250 people of 50 households who belong to tribal and Dalit communities. The distance between Turisemel to Poiguda is 5 km and there is no road to connect both the places.

The villagers have to walk through hilly terrains in order to access welfare schemes and measures of the Government.

Sources said one member from each family of Turisemel has been engaged in constructing the road by cutting through the mountain slopes.

The village committee has decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 per day on the family which doesn’t send anyone to work.

During their meeting with the BDO, the villagers raised the issue of drinking water scarcity in Turisemel. Mishra assured them of digging a well in the village soon.

Construction of housing units will be taken up on a war-footing after completion of the road, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalahandi district administration Kalahandi Odisha
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp