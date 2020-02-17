Home States Odisha

Probe into delay in text book supply ordered by Odisha government  

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said his department has received some reports in this regard and the matter will be proved by a high-level committee. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Sunday ordered a probe into the delay in delivery of books to Class IX and X students belonging to SC/ST community in some schools.

The issue came to fore after the District Education Officer of Cuttack wrote to the headmasters of government and aided high schools on February 3 stating that the textbooks for Class IX and X for SC and ST students for the academic session 2019-20 will be supplied at Ravenshaw Collegiate School on February 12, 13, 14 and 15.

With the matriculation examination beginning on February 19, such lapses are being termed as administrative highhandedness that will adversely affect the career of thousands of students who are still waiting to get the books. The DEO could not be reached for comments. 

