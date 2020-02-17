Tribal youth kills four of own family in Odisha over fued

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In another gruesome incident for second successive day, a young tribal man allegedly hacked his elder brother along with his wife and two children in a fit of rage over family feud in remote Patrapali village of Sundargarh district late on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning after the accused, Kali Munda, surrendered at Bonai police station. After registering a murder case, police went to the village and sent the bodies for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as Kandey Munda (30), his wife Sumi (25), daughter Melani (7) and son Mara (5).

Additional SP (ASP) Abakash Routray attributed the murder to family dispute. He said 22-year-old Kali used to work outside and frequently helped his elder brother financially, but his brother and sister-in-law used to beat and abuse him.

On Saturday, Kali was in his brother’s house and at night, when the villagers were away at a marriage function, he had a fierce quarrel with his brother. In a fit of rage, Kali attacked Kandey with an axe and when his sister-in-law interfered, he hit her also.

Not stopping at this, Kali attacked his minor niece and nephew. All the four died on the spot. As their immediate neighbours were staying around 100 metre away, they could not know about the victims’ cry for help.

According to sources, the quarrel ensued after Kali demanded his money back from Kandey who refused to pay. Routray said Kali would be forwarded to court on Monday.

On Saturday, some miscreants had chased and killed two persons in Banki of Cuttack district. Around 13 months back, a group of tribal villagers had killed a woman and her four children suspecting her of practising witchcraft in Koida police limits of the sub-division.