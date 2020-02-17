Home States Odisha

Tribal youth kills four of own family in Odisha over fued

The incident came to light on Sunday morning after the accused, Kali Munda, surrendered at Bonai police station. 

Published: 17th February 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In another gruesome incident for second successive day, a young tribal man allegedly hacked his elder brother along with his wife and two children in a fit of rage over family feud in remote Patrapali village of Sundargarh district late on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning after the accused, Kali Munda, surrendered at Bonai police station. After registering a murder case, police went to the village and sent the bodies for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as Kandey Munda (30), his wife Sumi (25), daughter Melani (7) and son Mara (5).

Additional SP (ASP) Abakash Routray attributed the murder to family dispute. He said 22-year-old Kali used to work outside and frequently helped his elder brother financially, but his brother and sister-in-law used to beat and abuse him.

On Saturday, Kali was in his brother’s house and at night, when the villagers were away at a marriage function, he had a fierce quarrel with his brother. In a fit of rage, Kali attacked Kandey with an axe and when his sister-in-law interfered, he hit her also. 

Not stopping at this, Kali attacked his minor niece and nephew. All the four died on the spot. As their immediate neighbours were staying around 100 metre away, they could not know about the victims’ cry for help.

According to sources, the quarrel ensued after Kali demanded his money back from Kandey who refused to pay. Routray said Kali would be forwarded to court on Monday. 

On Saturday, some miscreants had chased and killed two persons in Banki of Cuttack district. Around 13 months back, a group of tribal villagers had killed a woman and her four children suspecting her of practising witchcraft in Koida police limits of the sub-division.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha murders Odisha tribals
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp