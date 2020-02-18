10 pm time for Mahadeep on Shivratri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special arrangements will be in place at Lingaraj Temple and its periphery for the devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 21. At a coordination meeting here on Monday, it was decided that the ‘Mahadeepa’ at Lingaraj temple will be lifted atop the temple by 10 pm.

The meeting was attended by Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, Additional CP Anup Sahoo, Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath, delegates of Lingaraj Temple Trust and servitors. A three-tier parking arrangement will be in place at about 14 parking places. Sarangi called for timely lifting of the Mahadeepa, smooth traffic management and hoped that devotees will benefit from the space now available, it added.