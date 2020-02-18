Chhattisgarh police summons families of former MLA Anup Sai, Kalpana

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chhattisgarh police on Monday served notice to family members of former MLA Anup Sai to deposit the two vehicles allegedly used in murder of Kalpana Dash and her daughter Babli at Chakradharnagar police station. Raigarh SP Santosh Singh told this paper that Sai’s driver Barman Toppo during interrogation has admitted to use of two SUVs - a Bolero and an Innova - and involvement of more persons in killing of the woman and her daughter whose mutilated bodies were found near Sakambari plant in Chhattisgarh in 2016. But, he has not been able to give any information regarding current ownership of the vehicles which are yet to be traced.

Toppo informed that the former legislator was in possession of a Bolero which he had purchased in 2009 and sold it to a relative Sunil Kumar Sai Deo in 2015. Thereafter, Sunil sold the SUV in July 2017 to a trader of Titlagarh, Sunil Acharya. He, however, could not provide any details of the Innova. Singh said, police has moved the court seeking remand of Sai and Toppo to find out how many more persons were involved in the crime. On Monday, a team of four police officers visited Jharsuguda to continue investigation in the case. While serving the notice on Sai’s family members, they asked them to appear at Chakradharnagar police station. The team has also asked Kalpana’s sisterin- law Reena Dash to appear at the police station for recording her statement. Several other Kalpana’s relatives were also questioned.

The police team also visited some banks at Brajrajnagar to examine Sai’s accounts. Sai was apparently in a relationship with Kalpana since 2011 but conspired to eliminate her when she insisted on marriage and demanded a share in his prope r t y. A c c o r d i n g t o Chhattisgarh Police, Sai was staying with Kalpana and her daughter in a three-storey building in Bhubaneswar as a family. Everything was smooth till Kalpana expressed interest to marry him and sought a share in Sai’s property.