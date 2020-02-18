Home States Odisha

Freedom from government offices from I-Day

All Government transactions across departments will be through Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) by the same date.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reiterating the State Government’s commitment to walk the extra mile to empower the people, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced in the Assembly that by August 15, 2020, citizens will have the freedom not to visit Government offices for any services.

Replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks for the Governor’s address, the Chief Minister said people will have the option of online services, professionally run common service centres or door delivery. “April 1 is the dateline for shifting all wage payments through banks for all line departments,” he said and added that all Government transactions across departments will be through Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) by the same date.

Announcing that ‘Mo Sarkar’ will be in all departments by March 5, 2020, the Chief Minister said every department has been given transformational targets. “People are aspirational and that should motivate us to provide effective governance,” he said and added that the Government is going to focus on employment and value addition on a big scale comparable to the best in the world.

“Bold industrialisation and world class infrastructure, MSME clusters, start up hubs, presence in the global tourism map, robust socio-economic indicators are leading to a New Odisha-Empowered Odisha,” Naveen said.

Stating that all promises have been delivered in the last 20 years of BJD rule, the Chief Minister said Odisha is the only State which has doubled farmers’ income. “We have brought more than eight million people out of poverty in the last decade,” he said and added this could not have been possible without bringing in significant improvements in the household income of the farmers.

Through KALIA scheme, the Government supports about 50 lakh small and marginal farmer families and about 25 lakh landless agricultural households, the Chief Minister said and added that the State has the finest example of near universal health care in Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, providing free healthcare services to all citizens in all Government medical facilities, irrespective of their income or status.

