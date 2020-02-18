HSC exam: Student denied admit card for school’s goof-up in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: THE annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination is set to start on Tuesday but Biswajit Das, a Class X student of Brajkishori Satmouzi Nodal High School in Gadbishnupur panchayat under Erasama block, is not sure whether he will be able to take the all-important test of his life. Biswajit’s future is at stake due to the mistake of school authorities who have wrongly issued admit card in favour of a former student, who goes by the same name but has dropped out of the school since one and a half year. Sources said two students were enrolled in the school under the name of Biswajit Das.

Last year, Biswajit filled up the application form for HSC examination along with other students while his namesake dropped out in Class IX to support his family financially and is currently working in a private company in Chennai. As many as 84 students of the school had filled up forms to appear the HSC examination this year. When the admit cards arrived this year, Biswajit was shocked to find his name missing. Instead, there was an admit card in favour of his namesake who had already left the school. Biswajit’s father Abhiram Das blamed the school authority for the goof-up. “Though my son had filled up the form last year, he has been denied admit card due to the negligence of school authorities. Due to their mistake, my son is living in mental agony. Stringent action should be taken against the errant employees who are playing with the fate of my son,” he said.

Abhiram urged the higher officials of the School and Mass Education department to consider his son’s case. School headmaster Madhab Moharana admitted to the mistake and termed it as a computer error. “Steps are being taken to issue fresh admit card in favour of the genuine student after holding discussions with officials of the Board of Secondary Education,” he added. Meanwhile, District Education Officer Prativa Manjari Das said adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the HSC examination.