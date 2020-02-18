Police cases against 14 teachers for submitting fake certificates in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: THE Block Education Officer (BEO) of Kabisuryanagar has lodged police complaints against 14 teachers working in various schools for allegedly submitting fake certificates to get the jobs.

The move comes following a drive to check certificates of teachers who joined after 2011.

Education and caste certificates of 14 teachers were found to be fake. Two of them - Kuni Behera of UP School at Athgarhpatna and Laxmi Sethy of UP school at Kandhakharida - have been suspended.

Such allegations against several more teachers have been received by the BEO Niranjan Mishra and are under investigation. Mishra said certificates of the teachers have been sent to several universities for verification.