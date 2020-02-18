Updated RoRs for Jeypore residents from March

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: WITH the ‘non-transferable’ clause being deleted from land records, the Revenue department has decided to issue updated and new Record of Rights (RoRs) to residents from next month.Last year, Collector Madhusdan Mishra had instructed the Revenue officials to start a process to give new land records to present land owners.

Accordingly, Jeypore Tehsil Office directed RIs of different areas to identify the pattas where the clause has been applied via application forms from the land holders. While the process of deletion of ‘non-transferable’ clause from RoRs began in January, it will be completed by this month-end.

As many as 5700 residents had applied for correction of land rights and an equal number of new residents will get their land ownership titles.

The town was under Madras Presidency before the Zamindari Abolition Act, 1952. In 1956, the State Government had initiated land settlement of town residents where locals were given pattas for their residential plots.

Till 1986, these residential lands were transferable from one owner to other as per norms and land records given accordingly after every transaction. However, in 1986, the Revenue department added a “non-transferable”clause. Since then, the pattas have not been renewed despite several transactions of residential land in the town.

Though transactions were done as per norms in the local registrar office, land records still held the previous owner’s name. Due to this inconsistency, residents have been facing difficulty in availing bank loans and other property transfer deals.