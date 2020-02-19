Congress creates ruckus over apathy to Odia language in Odisha Assembly house

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress created a ruckus in the Assembly on Tuesday accusing the State and Central Governments of neglecting Odia language and culture. Raising the issue during zero hour, Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the Centre has provided Rs 300 crore in the Union Budget this year for promotion and development of languages accorded classical status.

While 90 per cent of the fund allocated by the Centre has been for promotion of Sanskrit language, the State Government is silent by not making any demand for funds for promotion of Odia language.

Bahinipati urged Speaker S N Patro to direct the Minister for Odia Language Literature and Culture to make a statement in the House about the steps taken by the State Government to promote Odia which got the status classical language in 2014.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra supported Bahinipati. As the Speaker did not concede to Bahinipati’s request, Congress members trooped to the well of the House shouting slogans.

The Speaker had to adjourn the House thrice due continuous protest by Congress members. He later called the members for a discussion in his chamber to sort out the problem.

After the meeting, the Speaker directed the Culture Minister to give a statement in the House on Wednesday.