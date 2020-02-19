Home States Odisha

In dire straits, women footballers in Odisha seek government jobs

Majority of women footballers from Sambalpur eke out a living working in garment shops and beauty parlours.

Published: 19th February 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Women footballers of Sambalpur city along with Progressive Sambalpur delegation at the office of RDC (North) on Tuesday.

Women footballers of Sambalpur city along with Progressive Sambalpur delegation at the office of RDC (North) on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Despite representing the state in national level tournaments, many women footballers of the city are finding it tough to make both ends meet. 

Several of them, under the aegis of ‘Progressive Sambalpur’ on Tuesday sought government jobs under sports quota and submitted a memorandum in this regard to Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) Niranjan Sahu. Majority of women footballers from the city eke out a living working in garment shops and beauty parlours, they said. 

36-year-old Madhumita Meher of Sakhigopinathpara said she has represented the State in several national-level football tournaments including the Under-19 Junior Women’s National Football Championship in 2001 and Women’s Football National Championship in 2006.

Apart from playing in national level tournaments, she has also completed her Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education.

But she did not get a job under sports quota. Left with no option, Madhumita took to sewing clothes earning a measly Rs 5,000 a month. 

Another footballer, 34-year-old Dipti Kisan of Sakhipara, who has completed her Plus Two with Diploma in Computer Applications, said she played in Women’s Gold Cup in 2000, All India National Women’s Football in 1999 and Senior National Women’s Football Championship in 2001.

However, after failing to get a job under sports quota, she has been working in a beauty parlour earning a monthly remuneration of Rs 4000. 

Convener of ‘Progressive Sambalpur’ Sanjit Mohanty said it is unfortunate that the women footballers, who had once represented the state, are now struggling to earn a livelihood.

The struggle of these players has discouraged many youngsters to take up sports, he said. Meanwhile, Sahu assured the sportspersons that he would take up the matter with the government.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha women footballers Odisha footballers Odisha football Progressive Sambalpur
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp