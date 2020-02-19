Miscreants loot bank in Odisha's Keonjhar

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Six miscreants looted Rs 4 lakh at gun-point from Canara bank, Handibhanga branch, under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar on Tuesday.

The miscreants barged into the manager’s chamber and asked him to handover the locker keys at gun-point.

The miscreants looted cash from locker and the cashier’s desk and fled in three black motorcycles towards Jhumpura through NH-215.

According to reports, while one of the miscreants stood guard at the gate, the rest entered the bank and looted the money. A case has been registered and police investigation is on.