Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court sets aside order in HSC examinee case

On November 3, 2016, the Single Judge Bench had issued the order remitting the case back to BSE’s examination committee for a fresh decision.

Published: 19th February 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has set aside a Single Judge Bench order in the case of an examinee whose results were cancelled after incriminating materials were seized from his possession during the annual HSC Examination in 2012.

The division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda allowed an appeal which the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha had filed challenging the Single Judge Bench order.

The examinee had challenged the cancellation of his results stating that the paper slip which was stated to have been seized from his possession had no reference to Science Paper-II which he was writing during the visit of squad members.

On November 3, 2016, the Single Judge Bench had issued the order remitting the case back to BSE’s examination committee for a fresh decision.

In its appeal, BSE contended that if the order of Single Judge Bench is allowed to be carried out by the Board, then it will create indiscipline and chaos in the examination hall as each examinee will take a plea that the material they are carrying do not relate to the examination related subject.

In its order on February 13, the division bench observed, Adopting unauthorised means or methods for the purpose of obtaining a desired test score should be dealt with strictly otherwise it would create obstacle in the progress of good students.

It will also create indiscipline in the examination hall in as much as the examinees would be at liberty to carry on the incriminating materials violating rules of exam.

“We are of the view that the impugned order passed by the Single Judge remitting the matter to the Examination Committee of the Board for a fresh decision is not sustainable in the eye of law”, the division bench ruled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court HSC exams HSC 2020 exams
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp