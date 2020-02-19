Home States Odisha

Stage set for HSC exams from today

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination 2020 conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) begins from Wednesday, the Board has put in place all arrangements for ensuring smooth progress of the tests.

A total of 307 nodal centres have been set up across the state, said BSE president Ramashis Hazra adding 22 nodal centres have been set up at police stations in sensitive localities of three Maoist-prone districts. 

Question papers, answer sheets and other relevant documents for first three days examinations - first, second and third language subjects - have been dispatched to the nodal centres by February 14,  he added.

ALSO READ: Tight vigil for HSC exams

While the highest number of 10 nodal centres have been set up at police stations in Malkangiri district, seven others have been set up at Kandhamal police stations and the rest five in Koraput district.

The Board has also set up 12-hour control room with two telephone numbers - 0671-2412059 and 0671-2412060 - at its headquarters. The control rooms will function from 6 am to 6 pm for monitoring and smooth conduct of the examination.

“Examinees, their parents and guardians can make calls to control rooms and file complaints relating to examination. Parents and guardians of examinees, Centre Superintendent, nodal centre authorities and squad members can take the assistance of control rooms, informed Hazra. Madhyama Examination-2020 and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination-2020 will also be conducted simultaneously.

Altogether 5,60,891 candidates have filled up forms for appearing at HSC, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate examinations at 2,888 centres set up across the State.

While 5,47,747 students will appear HSC examination in 2,767 examination centres, 373 candidates have been enrolled for Madhyama examination in 45 examination centres and 9,771 candidates will appear SOSC examination in 76 examination centres, including two exclusive centres set up to facilitate four juvenile offenders of Angul Special Home and two inmates of Choudwar Circle Jail.

Total examinees

  • 5,47,747 will write HSC 

  • 2,767 centres

  • 373 will write Madhyama

  • 45 centres 

  • 9,771 will write SOSC

  • 76 centres

  • Control room telephone numbers 0671-2412059 and 0671-2412060 

  • Open from 6 am to 6 pm

Second batch question papers dispatch begins

The Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday started second phase dispatch of question papers, answer sheets and other relevant confidential materials to all nodal centres for the HSC Examination-2020, commencing Wednesday.

The Board has set a deadline to complete the second phase dispatch by February 22.

