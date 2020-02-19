Home States Odisha

Yield rates of potato, onion declines in Odisha

The total area under food crops consisting of paddy, pulses, maize, wheat, jowar and millets constitutes 62 lakh ha in 2018-19, which is 79 pc of total cropped area.

A worker helps another lift a gunny bag filled with onions at a wholesale market in New Delhi. Rising onion prices have hit scores of households | Parveen Negi

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Yield rate of potato declined from 16,655 kg to 11,756 kg per ha and that of onion too came down from 12,066 kg to 11,279 km per ha between 2014-15 to 2018-19 as per latest Economic Survey report. The yield rate of paddy increased from 2,760 kg per ha in 2014-15 to 3,036 kg per ha in 2081-19.

Among the pulses, moong is extensively grown covering an area of 8.33 lakh ha followed by biri (black gram) with 4.89 lakh ha, kulthi (horse gram) with 2.05 lakh ha and arhar (pigeon pea) with 1.44 lakh ha in 2018-19. 

The yield rate of pulses was recorded 540 kg per ha in 2018-19, up from 508 kg per ha in 2014-15. The yield rate of moong, biri, arhar and kulthi were reported as 491 kg/ha, 486 kg/ha, 1022 kg/ha, and 448 kg/ha respectively. 

Of the total acreage of 5.9 lakh ha covered under oilseeds in 2018-19, one third was under sesame with 2.02 lakh ha followed by groundnut with 1.92 lakh ha and mustard with 1.02 lakh ha.

While 117.18 lakh tonne of paddy was produced in 2018-19, the production of potato stood at 2.9 lakh tonne, onion at 3.73 lakh tonne and that of mango, guava and banana stood at 8.05 lakh tonne, 1.05 lakh tonne and 4.49 lakh tonne respectively.

