1,048 high schools in Odisha have no computer: Minister 

Published: 20th February 2020 07:58 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 1,000 high schools in the State do not have computer while over 2,000 schools lack library facility for students. 

The sorry state of affairs of schools has come to fore on Wednesday after School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash shared the information to the Assembly.

Dash in his reply to BLP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi, in writing, stated that students in 1,048 schools do not have access to computer.

What appears to be more apathetic is that 28 schools where the facility is available are not able to operate computers due to lack of electricity. 

As per the data, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s home district Ganjam tops in the list of schools not having computer for students. A total of 114 schools in the district lack computer facility, it revealed.

Similarly, most of the elementary schools in the district do not have their own buildings while majority of primary schools lack required classrooms.  

Odisha has a total of 53,066 schools, including 4,877 high schools and 48,189 elementary schools of which 32,072 are primary and the rest are upper primary.

Of these, 115 elementary schools do not have their own buildings while 90 primary schools lack adequate classrooms.

The Minister revealed that 407 elementary schools have only one teacher for all the classes while 2,610 educational institutions do not have library facility for their students. 

Poor show

  • 2,610 schools lack library facility

  • 407  elementary schools have only one teacher

  • 115 schools do not have own buildings 

  • 90 primary schools lack adequate classrooms

