Home States Odisha

Biju logo to stay on PMAY houses: Minister Pratap Jena

Pratap Jena justified the decision stating that state’s share in rural housing stands at 56 per cent taking incentives into account.

Published: 20th February 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena

Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Opposition BJP is at loggerheads with BJD over the use of Biju Pucca Ghar logo on houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the state government on Wednesday said ‘Biju’ logo will now be a permanent fixture.

“There is nothing wrong to use ‘Biju’ logo on houses constructed under PMAY as the state’s share in the rural housing scheme comes around 51 per cent and 56 per cent taking into account the incentives provided to beneficiaries on timely completion,” Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pratap Jena told the Assembly.

Replying to a debate on the admissibility of an adjournment notice by BJP questioning the ethics of appropriating a Central scheme by the State Government, Jena said the State has been incentivising beneficiaries for timely completion of their houses.

Apart from contributing its share of 40 per cent in PMAY (Gramin), the State Government has so far provided Rs 628.48 crore incentives to 3,69,515 beneficiaries.

Allottees who completed their houses within four months of the release of first instalment are given an incentive of Rs 20,000 each while those who build houses within six months are paid Rs 10,000 each.

“If the incentive amount is taken into consideration, the state’s share in the housing scheme will be 51 per cent (if the incentive is Rs 10,000) and 56 per cent (Rs 20,000 incentive),” Jena said.

The state is making a single budgetary provision for PMAY(G) and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) since 2017-18 and it has been decided, in principle, to use both PMAY(G) and BPGY logo on the houses constructed under the Centrally-sponsored rural housing scheme.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik had, in the Assembly, objected to the recent directive of State Government to district Collectors and District Rural Development Agencies for using Biju Patnaik logo and said maximum irregularities in selection of beneficiaries under PMAY are reported from coastal districts. He accused BJD MLAs and MPs of promoting corruption.

Initiating the debate, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said BJD got electoral benefit in the last general election by misleading the voters that over 10 lakh houses were constructed under BPGY.

Lambasting the government for being unable to finalise the list of beneficiaries even after a survey conducted in November last year, Majhi asked the Minister to provide detailed data on the houses constructed under different schemes and funds utilised so far.

Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim asked the BJP legislators to take up the matter with the Centre to revert to the sharing pattern of 75:25 as was done under India Awas Yojana to reduce the burden on the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Biju Pucca Ghar logo PMAY
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp