DCPU rescues three abandoned children in Odisha's Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The district child protection unit (DCPU) has rescued three minor children abandoned by their parents and left in the care of their paternal grandmother, a 60-year-old daily wage earner.

The children aged between three and seven years have been given shelter at a child care institution in Balangir.

The children’s father Purna Chandra Majhi, a brick-kiln worker, had eloped with his paramour two years back.

Unable to take their burden, their mother Premasila also left them and went back to her parental house in Dunguripali, Sonepur.

When she did not return, the children’s paternal grandmother took on the responsibility.

The villagers tried persuading Premasila to come back to her children but she refused.

After getting information, the DCPU officials rushed to the village and rescued the children.