Human activities take a toll on horseshoe crab habitat in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Uncontrolled development along the coast and rise in fishing activities have taken a toll on Balaramgadi estuary, a major breeding ground for horseshoe crab.

A study conducted by a six-member team of Department of Bioscience and Biotechnology, Fakir Mohan University (FMU) and Association for Bio-diversity Conservation (ABC), Balasore has revealed that the natural sandy beach and estuary environment of Balaramgadi on the mouth of Budhabalanga river has been destroyed due to considerable human intervention.

The study also found that Khandia estuary, around 15 km from Balaramgadi, has now become a potential nesting ground for horseshoe crabs where its male and female brooders were spotted. The estuary on the mouth of Khandia river is fertile for horseshoe crab breeding.

The sandy areas between upper and mid-tidal zones are providing a suitable environment for spawning, nurture and development of eggs of the crabs. The area is also least affected by fishing and other human activities, said ABC secretary Sidhartha Pati.

Three years back, the egg yield at Balaramgadi was considerably high. However, the laying of eggs decreased to zero in 2017 due to loss of breeding ground.

The spawning was affected due to intrusion and disturbance of the natural setting of the estuary, Pati explained.

Head of Department, Bioscience and Biotechnology Prof Bishnu Prasad Das said efforts should be made to create public awareness, educate fishermen and provide alternative sites for boat building and repairing to protect these estuaries.

Besides, laws should be strictly enforced to bring the species back from the brink of extinction.

DFO, Balasore wildlife division Biswaraj Panda said, “We are taking several steps for conservation of horseshoe crabs. Apart from conducting regular patrolling, we have installed signboards along the coast and are conducting awareness programmes among the fisherman community and people residing near the coast.”

Horseshoe crab is one of the oldest marine living fossils whose origin date back to 445 million years before the dinosaurs existed.

The crabs are represented by four extant species in the world. Out of the four, two species are distributed along the northeast coast of India.

Only T gigas species of the horseshoe crab is found along Balasore coast.

The blood of horseshoe crabs, which is blue in colour, is used for detection of bacterial endotoxins in medical applications. The crabs are also commonly used as bait and in fertilizer.