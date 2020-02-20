OHRC awards compensation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has asked the state government to pay compensation to Bharat Kumar Barik, who was allegedly arrested in connection with a crime he did not commit.

Disposing of two separate petitions filed by victim’s father Bishnu Charan Barik and human rights activist Prabir Kumar Das, chairperson of the human rights watchdog Justice Raghubir Dash ordered to pay Rs 50,000 within two months.

Copy of the Commission’s order has been sent to Principal Secretary of Home department and the DG of Police for necessary compliance. Bharat, a native of Palasudha village in Jagatsinghpur, was arrested by Madhupatna police in Cuttack instead of Bharat Bhusan Barik (the real accused) two years ago.

“Madhupatna police arrived at the house of Bharat at about 2 am on November 6, 2017, and dragged him to the police station. Next day, he was forwarded to the court which sent him to Choudwar circle jail and he had to spend a week in jail. Subsequently, it was detected that Bharat Bhusan Barik of Alasudha village was the real accused in that case,” said Das.