Home States Odisha

OWSSB expresses inability to finish JICA project in a month

On February 3, the Court had sought a detailed status report on progress of the project after it was stated that out of total 381 km of laying of sewerage line, 293 km had been completed.

Published: 20th February 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers cleaning the streets.

Sanitation workers cleaning the streets. (Photo | EPS /B P Deepu) | Image for representation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) has informed the Orissa High Court that more than 80 per cent of sewerage work has been completed in 19 wards of the city, but expressed its inability to complete the rest work in these wards in a month. 

OWSSB is implementing JICA-funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) in the city.

On February 3, the Court had sought a detailed status report on progress of the project after it was stated that out of total 381 km of laying of sewerage line, 293 km had been completed.

The balance work shall be completed probably by September 2020. The Court expected the project authorities to complete balance work where substantial progress has been made in a month. 

In an affidavit filed on Monday, OWSSB Chief Engineer Basanta Parida stated that the project is being implemented in 49 wards.

While the project work has been completed in three wards, the work substantially completed (more than 80 per cent) in 19 wards.

Work is in progress in 26 wards and it has not been started in one ward, Parida informed in his affidavit. 

“In 19 wards, where work has been substantially completed (more than 80 per cent), the total balance work is 18,452 metre. It is not possible to complete in toto within one month time from February 3. However, the same shall be completed on priority,” Parida, who is also Project Director of OISIP, said in the affidavit.

Taking note of the affidavit, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo fixed March 6 for further stock-taking of the project. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OWSSB Odisha JICA
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp