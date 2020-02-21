Avoid haste in justice delivery, says acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Acting Chief Justice (CJ) of Orissa High Court Sanju Panda on Thursday called upon judicial officials, including lawyers and staff, to ensure there is no undue haste or delay in the justice delivery mechanism.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the five-storey new district court complex here, she said, “Nobody wants delayed justice but delivering justice takes time and it must be understood in the right perspective. Legal awareness is the need of the hour so that people are aware of their their fundamental and constitutional rights.”

In his address, Justice Satrughana Pujahari said lawyers and judges should create awareness among people about the laws prevailing in the country.

Recalling the glorious past of Kendrapara court, he called upon lawyers, clients, judicial officers and others to maintain the newly constructed complex.

District and Sessions Judge Basudev Panda and president of Kendrapara District Lawyers Association, Dhruba Charana Jena were among those present.