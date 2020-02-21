ED registers case against conman in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday registered a case against conman Jyoti Ranjan Beuria, who was arrested by police on December 31, 2018 for allegedly cheating a firm on the pretext of providing loan.

Beuria had reportedly offered loans worth several crores to some private companies on interest by preparing some fake documents.

Beuria had entered into agreements with firms based in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Odisha to provide loans. Impersonating himself as a businessman, Beuria had reportedly claimed that his business was spread to overseas too.

However, officials of the companies realised about his malicious intentions and did not proceed with the deals.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch had also taken Beuria on police remand for investigation.

Police had traced 1.5 kg gold from his possession which he had stashed in the locker of a non-banking financial company.

“We will investigate the economic aspect and criminal involvement of Beuria,” said a senior ED officer.