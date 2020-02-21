Electrocution threat at Anganwadi unit in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Power discoms in the State do not seem to have learnt a lesson from the tragedy at Mendrajpur Chowk in Ganjam district in which 10 persons, travelling in a bus, died from electrocution after the vehicle came in contact with a 11 KV wire.

In blatant disregard for safety of children, the gate of an anganwadi centre has been erected below a transformer at Baredali village in Raikia block of Kandhamal district.

The centre has 12 students on its rolls. Even as ICDS officials claim to have visited the centre on numerous occasions, the danger to the children has escaped their attention. What’s worse is that the poles of the transformer have been rusted.