Focus on 'Samagra Shiksha' in Odisha education budget

Published: 21st February 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government, which has allocated a lion’s share of its budget to education and skill development sectors, has laid thrust on Samagra Shiksha.

Of the total outlay of Rs 22,631 crore for the sector, Rs 3,157 crore has been set aside for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Implemented from 2018-19, the Abhiyan focuses on improving quality of education, enhancing learning outcomes and using technology to empower children and teachers for development of school education (from Class I to Class 12 ) at the district level.

The State Government has also provided Rs 400 under Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya scheme for establishment of block-level model schools and functioning of existing ones.

Sources said the State Government proposes to start 36 new Adarsha Vidyalayas from 2020-21 academic session.

It has also planned to upgrade 30 other model schools to higher secondary level. Currently, Adarsha Vidyalayas are functioning in 214 blocks.

Department wise, the State Government has made a budget provision of Rs 17,458.36 crore for School and Mass Education (SME) department, Rs 2,406.51 crore for Higher Education department and Rs 825 crore for Skill Development and Technical Education department.

Of the amount, Rs 231 crore will be spent under Gangadhar Meher Sikhya Manakbrudhi Yojana to provide school bags to all children from Class I to V, free textbooks and school uniform including shoes to all children from Class I to VIII and free bicycles to all students in Class-IX of Government and fully-aided schools including Adarsha Vidyalayas.

The Government has proposed Rs 1,407 crore for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships.

Rs 220 crore has been provided for Rashtriya Uchatara Sikshya Abhiyan Scheme for higher and technical education. 

The Finance Minister laid equal focus on skill development by allocating Rs 220 crore for Asian Development Bank-assisted World Skill Centre in the Capital and Rs 199 crore for infrastructure development of technological universities and engineering colleges, engineering schools, polytechnics and ITIs.

Meanwhile, Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, the parents body, has expressed unhappiness over the allocation to Education in the State budget stating that Odisha needs at least 18 per cent of its total outlay towards School and Mass Education while the present allocation is only 11.65 per cent.

Mahasangha Chairman Basudev Bhatt said of the total allocation, around Rs 10,862 crore will go towards salary leaving less than 40 pc for development of school infrastructure which is not sufficient.

  • Rs 17,458.36 crore provision for School and Mass Education dept

  • Rs 2,406.51 crore for Higher Education department

  • Rs 825 crore for Skill Development and Technical Education dept

  • Rs 3,157 crore for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan

