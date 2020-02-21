Maha Shivratri 2020: Odisha artist creates miniature ‘Shivalinga’ on pencil tip

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Renowned miniature artist L Eswar Rao has crafted a miniature model of 'Shiva Linga' on a pencil nib and on the stone inside a small bottle on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Rao hails away Jatni village in Khurda district that is around 20 KM from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said: "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I crafted smallest 0.5 inches stone-made 'Shiva Linga' inside a bottle and 0.5cm on a pencil nib. I took two days for stone made inside the smallest bottle and a day for work on pencil nib."

Odisha: L Eswar Rao, an artist from Bhubaneswar's Jatni, has made a miniature model of a 'Shivling', on a pencil nib. #MahaShivaratri (20.02.20) pic.twitter.com/eSu8zKCnAc — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

It was very tough to fix four small pieces of soft stones inside a bottle to craft a 'Shiva Linga', he said.

Rao had earlier carved the World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds as a tribute to the Indian team. Ahead of Christmas last year, he created church inside a bottle.