Home States Odisha

New Motor Vehicle Act brings down road mishaps in Odisha

The Minister said during a four-month period from September to December 2019, accidents and deaths came down to 3,563 and 1,541 compared to 3,810 and 1,856 in the corresponding period of 2018.

Published: 21st February 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai's GST road

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government collected Rs 38.67 crore towards penalty for violation of traffic norms under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 between September 1, 2019, and January 31, 2020.

Strict enforcement of the traffic norms has also brought down the number of accidents and deaths. In a written reply to a question from Tara Prasad Bahinipati (Congress) in the Assembly on Thursday, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said the number of accidents in December 2019 came down to 1,047 from 1,081 in the same period in 2018.

Similarly, there were 430 deaths due to accidents in December 2019 compared to 588 during the same month in the previous year.

In September 2018, there were 844 accidents and 367 deaths, whereas the same period in 2019 witnessed 702 accidents and 323 deaths.

The Minister said during a four-month period from September to December 2019, accidents and deaths came down to 3,563 and 1,541 compared to 3,810 and 1,856 in the corresponding period of 2018.

Behera said 4,13,994 applications for driving licence were received till January 31, 2020, after the new MVA Act came into force.

So far, driving licence has been issued to 2,87,932 applicants, he added.

Replying to a separate question, the Minister said 28,63,648 pollution under control certificates were issued to vehicles between September 2019 and February 15 this year, while fitness certificates were issued to 13,90,48 vehicles during the same period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Act Odisha
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp