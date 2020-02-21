Odisha farmers dump paddy in mandis  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With State Civil Supplies Corporation yet to issue tokens to farmers for selling their produce, over one lakh quintal kharif paddy has been dumped in different mandis in Nabarangpur district.

While 20,349 farmers had registered in different Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) to sell their harvested paddy in the kharif marketing season, about 17,000 of them had been issued tokens for the purpose.

This had left over 3,000 farmers without tokens, compelling them to dump their produce in mandis in Nabarangpur, Dabugam and Umerkote.

Some of them have even approached the District Civil Supply Officer (DCSO) and demanded immediate issue of tokens.

On the other hand, the district administration has initiated precautionary measures to preserve the stocked up paddy in mandis.

While neighbouring Koraput has closed the paddy procurement process on February 10 after achieving the Government target, about 13.90 lakh quintal paddy has been procured by government agencies in Nabarangpur till date.

The procurement process in the district started in mid-December last year.