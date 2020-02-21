Odisha farmers protest as 40,000 quintal paddy remains unsold due to hassled procurement process 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Farmers blocked NH-26 near Ampani on Kalahandi-Nabarangpur protesting against pending paddy procurement and non-issue of tokens.

They alleged that the government has failed to ensure a hassle-free process of procurement this kharif season.

Aggrieved farmers also staged dharna in front of Dharamgarh Sub-Collector’s office.

Supply department sources said a whopping 40,000 quintal surplus paddy awaits procurement in the absence of tokens, even four months after the process started.

While in some cases the tokens had not been issued, in many others the tokens had lapsed and have not been renewed.

The farmers called off the agitation after getting assurance from the district administration that unsold paddy will be procured within a week.