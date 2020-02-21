Orissa High Court issues notices to government on free diagnostic services 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday sought the State Government’s response on alleged disruption in free diagnostic services at SCB Medical College and Hospital here due to non-functioning of medical testing equipment.

Taking cognisance of a media report, the Court issued notices to the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department, Director of Medical Education and Training, and Superintendent of SCB to file a reply on the issue.

The Court issued the notices after suo motu registering a PIL and sought the status of free diagnostic services at other State-run medical college and hospitals.

Accordingly, the Court also issued notices to superintendents of MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur, PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput, FM Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, BB Medical College and Hospital in Balangir, Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics in Cuttack, and Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer and Director of VIMSAR, Burla.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo fixed March 2 for hearing on the matter along with the responses to the notices.