Home States Odisha

Ketaki flower price soars

Devotees believe that their wishes would be fulfilled with the offering of Ketaki flower to the deity on the day.

Published: 22nd February 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ketaki flower being sold near Nilakantheswar temple.

Ketaki flower being sold near Nilakantheswar temple. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The price of Ketaki or screw pine flower skyrocketed on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the only day in a year when it is offered to the deity.

‘Ketaki’ is a variety of Kewra, that blooms only during this time of the year and grows in coastal Odisha.

According to mythology, the flower was cursed by Lord Shiva not be used for any puja, but after much pleading the Lord allowed the flower to be worshipped and hence Maha Shivratri is the only day Ketaki flowers are used.

Devotees believe that their wishes would be fulfilled with the offering of Ketaki flower to the deity on the day.

Considering its importance, the demand for Ketaki flower shoots up and so do the prices. “I have been offering Ketaki to Lord Shiva every Maha Shivaratri for the last several years. I paid Rs 400 to buy one flower while the price last year was Rs 150,” said Annapurna Pati of Paschimakhanda Bhola.

Another devotee, who had to place an order a month in advance to get a Ketaki flower, paid Rs 500 for it. A priest of of Nilakantheswar temple at Paschima Khanda Bhola, Druba Charan Padhi said despite increase in price, offering of Ketaki never declines on Maha Shivaratri day.

The rise in price is also attributed to decline in the availability of the flower. Earlier, Ketaki was grown abundantly in fields here but most of the fields have been destroyed or fallen prey to natural calamities.

Vendors also engage people to collect the flowers much in advance, said a gardener Sudam Rana of Julikipada.

“I have collected 65 Ketaki flowers from Kulia localities and earned Rs 20,000 by selling those to local florists,” said Sukan Sahu, a seasonal trader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ketaki flowers Maha Shivratri
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp