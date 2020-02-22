Home States Odisha

Odisha government warns Principals of 195-degree colleges of strict action if data not updated on PIMS

PIMS was set up to create a database of the HR management of Government and Non-Government colleges to track fast and real time information regarding HR activities centrally.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has warned principals of 195-degree colleges of disciplinary action for failing to upload information regarding their existing teaching and non-teaching staff on the Personnel Information Management System (PIMS) of the Higher Education department. 

Joint director of Higher Education Surendra Kumar Panda, in a letter to regional directors of Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Jeypore and Balasore, stated that these colleges have failed to provide the required information on PIMS, an on-line database tool created for human resources management of colleges in the State. 

He warned of action against principals who fail to update the data on PIMS regarding their teaching and non-teaching staff before February 25. 

As many as 45 colleges in Khurda, 17 in Sambalpur, 24 in Cuttack, 22 in Dhenkanal, 9 in Jagatsinghpur, 20 in Jajpur, 16 in Kendrapara, 19 in Nayagarh and 30 colleges in Puri have failed to upload the data on regular basis. 

PIMS was set up to create a database of the HR management of Government and Non-Government colleges to track fast and real-time information regarding HR activities centrally.

