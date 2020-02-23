Home States Odisha

Four children die of burn injuries in Ganjam district of Odisha

Identified as Sairam Jani, Alok Jena, Deepak Gouda and Itishree Jena, they were rushed to Community Health Centre at Polsara in a critical condition by their family members and other villagers.

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Four children died in a fire which broke out in a haystack in Kharachhata village under Polasara block on Sunday.They were identified as Sairam Jaini (4), Deepak Gouda (8), Itishree Jena (7) and Alok Jena (5). The four children were playing on a threshing ground in the village when the haystack close by accidentally caught fire. 

As no adult was present there, the kids got trapped. A local, who was nearby, heard their screams, raised an alarm following which villagers rushed to the spot only to find the kids with severe burn injuries.
The children were first rushed to Polasara Community Health Centre (CHC) and later, shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) as their condition deteriorated.

However, two of them succumbed before reaching the MCH and another died minutes after being admitted to the casualty ward. As condition of Alok was critical, the doctors of MKCG referred him to SCBMCH at Cuttack. However, he too succumbed while undergoing treatment late in the evening. 

The bodies of Sairam, Deepak and Itishree were taken to the village after postmortem and cremated in presence of local administration, police and villagers. Alok’s body would be cremated after it reaches the village from Cuttack.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of fire.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of the three children in the fire mishap and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families. He announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims. He also announced free medical treatment for the injured boy and wished him speedy recovery.

Tragic turn

  • The kids were first rushed to Polasara CHC and later, shifted to MKCGMCH as their condition deteriorated

  • Two of them succumbed before reaching the MCH and another died minutes after being admitted to the casualty ward

  • The fourth kid succumbed while undergoing treatment at SCBMCH late in the evening

