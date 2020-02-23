IMD gives yellow warning for more areas in Odisha fearing heavy rainfall

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said an anti-cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on Sunday triggering heavy rainfall activity in Odisha for two days.

"An anti-cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on Sunday and this will strengthen easterly/south-easterly winds leading to warm and moist air incursion at lower levels in Odisha," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Interaction of the warm and moist air with cold and dry air at mid and upper level by western disturbance will enhance the rainfall activity. Intense rainfall and thundershower activity is expected in the State on Monday and Tuesday, he added.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity will likely occur at many places in north-interior districts, at a few places in north-coastal region, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh and Sonepur districts, and at one or two places in the remaining districts of the State on Monday.

Regional Met office issued a yellow warning and forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in north-interior Odisha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Boudh, Sonepur and Nayagarh districts on Monday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Sambalpur and Deogarh districts on Monday, while similar weather condition will prevail at isolated places in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Das said that thunderstorm with lightning is expected to occur at one or two places in coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal districts during the same period.