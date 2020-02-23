Home States Odisha

IMD gives yellow warning for more areas in Odisha fearing heavy rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity will likely occur at many places in north-interior districts, at a few places in north-coastal region, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh and Sonepur.

Published: 23rd February 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rains, Rainfall

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said an anti-cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on Sunday triggering heavy rainfall activity in Odisha for two days.

"An anti-cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on Sunday and this will strengthen easterly/south-easterly winds leading to warm and moist air incursion at lower levels in Odisha," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Interaction of the warm and moist air with cold and dry air at mid and upper level by western disturbance will enhance the rainfall activity. Intense rainfall and thundershower activity is expected in the State on Monday and Tuesday, he added.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity will likely occur at many places in north-interior districts, at a few places in north-coastal region, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh and Sonepur districts, and at one or two places in the remaining districts of the State on Monday.

Regional Met office issued a yellow warning and forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in north-interior Odisha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Boudh, Sonepur and Nayagarh districts on Monday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Sambalpur and Deogarh districts on Monday, while similar weather condition will prevail at isolated places in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Das said that thunderstorm with lightning is expected to occur at one or two places in coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal districts during the same period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMD Odisha heavy rainfall
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp