Home States Odisha

Mahanadi river bed looted by sand mafia, administration silent

Sources said an activist was assaulted by one Lokanath Behera who has been carrying out illegal sand mining in the area allegedly in connivance with Zillanasi sarpanch Pramod Swain.

Published: 23rd February 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi river

Mahanadi river (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  With the district administration turning a blind eye to rampant illegal sand mining, not only has river erosion posed a grave threat to the areas along the banks of Mahanadi but also people’s lives are in danger from the mafia. 

The sand mafia continue to operate with such impunity that it did not spare a 70-year-old woman Sakhi Behera of Jaisankhpur village within Kujang police limits on Friday. The woman had been protesting illegal lifting of sand and was attacked by the mafia. She sustained critical injuries in the attack and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. 

Sources said Sakhi was assaulted by one Lokanath Behera who has been carrying out illegal sand mining in the area allegedly in connivance with Zillanasi sarpanch Pramod Swain. On Saturday, the victim’s son Bipin Kumar Mohapatra lodged an FIR with Kujang police station against Behera, Swain, a few local lady ward members and their husbands. He also accused them of levelling anti-dalit remarks against his mother. 

However, refuting the charge, Swain said a few beneficiaries of Indira Awas Yojana have been lifting sand from the river bed for construction of their houses. He said some people have been protesting this and this resulted in the altercation. Kujang IIC Dillip Kumar Sahoo said as per the FIR lodged by Mohapatra, a case has been registered against Swain and others. The matter is under investigation.  

Sources said Mahanadi is silently being robbed off its sand right under the nose of the administration, elected representatives including sarpanchs and ward members.  Tractors, JCBs, haiwas and even cranes are used to lift several truckloads of sand from the river bed every day. Residents of a few villages of Kujang block are in panic as their homestead and arable land are under threat due to river erosion. Deep digging and drilling leads to formation of ponds which has enhanced risk of the river changing its course during floods. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahanadi river Mahanadi sand mafia Odisha sand mafia Mahanadi erosion
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp