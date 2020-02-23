Man beaten to death by son in Odisha's Badampahar

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his son over a family dispute in Dova village within Badampahar police limits on Friday night. While the accused has been identified as 27-year-old Jiten Naik, the victim is 55-year-old Gopal Naik. Sources said both Jiten and Gopal spent whatever they earned as daily wages on alcohol.

Recently, Gopal had received funds for construction of a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). When Jiten asked his father for the money, the latter refused and this led to an altercation between them.

It soon got worse as Jiten attacked Gopal with a bamboo stick resulting in the latter’s death on the spot. Badampahar IIC Debasis Satpathy said as per preliminary investigation, it seems Jiten either killed his father for money he had received under PMAY or in a fit of rage under the influence of alcohol. He said a case under Section 302 of IPC has been registered and probe into the matter is on.