Home States Odisha

Odisha: TV blast kills woman; husband, baby critical

Dileswar Naik and his wife Bobby along with their daughter were watching TV in the evening with their room door bolted from inside.

Published: 23rd February 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A woman died while her husband and six-month old child sustained serious burn injuries when an old television set exploded, in Sundargarh district on Friday. The infant girl and her father are battling for life at the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) here.

The incident took place at Lahandabud village under Dharuadihi police limits in Sundargarh district. Dileswar Naik and his wife Bobby along with their daughter were watching TV in the evening with their room door bolted from inside. The TV exploded following a short circuit and the room caught fire.  During the explosion, Bobby who was holding the girl, was standing close to the television set and her clothes caught fire. Dileswar while trying to save Bobby and his daughter, sustained severe burn injuries. He, however, could not save Bobby who died on the spot.

Hearing their screams for help, neighbours broke open the house and rescued the girl and Dileswar. They were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sundargarh. Fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete made arrangements for shifting the injured duo to IGH for better treatment.

Tete said some locals informed her that the TV exploded when the woman switched it on but this has not been confirmed by police yet. Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra said after an unnatural death case has been registered. A scientific team visited the spot for investigation and until now, the reason behind the explosion is unclear. The SP further said police would seek expert opinion to ascertain exact cause of the fire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ispat General Hospital Odisha TV blast
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp