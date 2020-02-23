Odisha: TV blast kills woman; husband, baby critical

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A woman died while her husband and six-month old child sustained serious burn injuries when an old television set exploded, in Sundargarh district on Friday. The infant girl and her father are battling for life at the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) here.

The incident took place at Lahandabud village under Dharuadihi police limits in Sundargarh district. Dileswar Naik and his wife Bobby along with their daughter were watching TV in the evening with their room door bolted from inside. The TV exploded following a short circuit and the room caught fire. During the explosion, Bobby who was holding the girl, was standing close to the television set and her clothes caught fire. Dileswar while trying to save Bobby and his daughter, sustained severe burn injuries. He, however, could not save Bobby who died on the spot.

Hearing their screams for help, neighbours broke open the house and rescued the girl and Dileswar. They were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sundargarh. Fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete made arrangements for shifting the injured duo to IGH for better treatment.

Tete said some locals informed her that the TV exploded when the woman switched it on but this has not been confirmed by police yet. Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra said after an unnatural death case has been registered. A scientific team visited the spot for investigation and until now, the reason behind the explosion is unclear. The SP further said police would seek expert opinion to ascertain exact cause of the fire.