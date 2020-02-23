Home States Odisha

Odisha: Woman raped while returning from temple

Sources said the victim was returning from a temple after attending the Mahashivratri rituals at around 11 pm when she was intercepted by the two men who forcibly took her to an abandoned house.

Published: 23rd February 2020

Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : A 45-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by two unidentified miscreants at a village within Bhandaripokhari police limits late on Friday. Sources said the victim was returning from a temple after attending the Mahashivratri rituals at around 11 pm when she was intercepted by the two men who forcibly took her to an abandoned house. They then took turns to rape her and fled when the woman raised an alarm.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The woman was admitted to Bhandaripokhari Community Health Centre (CHC) in a critical condition. “I had gone to the temple to attend the rituals as it was Mahashivratri. The two men, whom I could not identify, followed me while I was returning home at around 11 pm. 

They forcibly took me to an abandoned house by gagging me and raped me one after the other,” the victim said. Bhandaripokhari IIC Sanatan Sahu said on the basis of a complaint lodged by a member of the victim’s family, a case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the culprits. 

