Upon all of us to conserve language, scripts: Odia litterateur Subash Sathpathy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Litterateur Subash Sathpathy underlined the need for public awareness to conserve languages and scripts. Speakers at the International Mother Language Day function at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Deemed to be University) here recently, said responsibility lies with everyone of us to ensure the conservation of our dwindling number of languages and scripts.

“India had more than 1,200 languages and 300 scripts till 1928, many of them have disappeared, said SOA’s Director (Medical Programmes), Professor Ashok Mohapatra while addressing the event on Saturday and called upon everyone to take up the responsibility.

Professor Mohapatra also expressed happiness over Odia language being designated as a classical language. Odia is the sixth Indian language to receive the classical tag. International Mother Language Day is observed to promote the awareness of language and cultural diversity across the world.