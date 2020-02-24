Demand for watermelon shoots up in Odisha's Malkangiri district as mercury rises

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With the mercury level on rise and the weatherman predicting hotter days ahead, the demand for fruits like watermelon has shot up across the district.The nutritious fruit is in high demand, said Rama Behera, a roadside watermelon seller of MV-11 village on Malkangiri-Balimela road.

He said the supply of the fruit will be higher this year owing to better production. However, the price of the fruit is yet to come down and it is being sold for Rs 30 to Rs 60 per piece.

Dr Bisweswar Mahapatra, a physician, said watermelon is nutritious, helps reduce blood pressure and minimises the risk of heart attacks. "More people could be saved from sunstroke if they consume fruits like watermelon which help in maintaining the required water level in the body," he said.

The maximum temperature recorded in the district was 34 degree Celsius on Sunday, at least two degree above normal during this time of the year. The day temperature is likely to go up to 36 degree Celsius on Monday and it would be the highest so far in February this year.