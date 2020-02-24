Home States Odisha

Dhenkanal Jail plagued by staff crunch

Dhenkanal Jail is plagued with a plethora of issues, including shortage of staff and mismanagement.

Published: 24th February 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal Jail is plagued with a plethora of issues, including shortage of staff and mismanagement.As many as six posts of warders out of sanctioned 36 have been vacant for years. Besides, the post of clerk-cum-typist and school teacher have not been filled up for the last two years. The prison also does not have a dedicated welfare officer and the responsibility has been assigned to the officer from Angul.

Besides, several CCTV cameras are either not being used or are out of order. The watch tower too remains non-functional making it impossible to detect entry of drugs into the jail. An under-trial prisoner Siba Munda had escaped from the prison two months back and is yet to be re-arrested.

The prison was in the news recently as one of its warders, Bairangi Barik, was arrested along with two criminals in connection with murder of one Purna Chandra Behera. Town police station IIC Guanranjan Samal said Barik used to supply drugs to Babaji and Kalia when the duo was in jail.

He was also known to have links with the deceased, from whom he used to borrow money. On the day of the incident,  Babaji and Kalia had a heated exchange of words with Purna when they were having a feast. Bairagi intervened and allegedly instigated Babaji and Kalia to kill Purna. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp