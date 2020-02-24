Implementation of 5T reviewed  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty on Sunday asked officials of the district administration to ensure all departments have the required infrastructure for effective implementation of the State Government’s 5T initiative.

Chairing a review meeting here, he said all Government offices will have special counters for addressing public issues. A register where people can file their grievances will be maintained and it will have a telephone number through which they can submit their feedback.The Collector directed the healthcare officials to open OPDs in Government hospitals till midnight and maintain a register comprising patients’ details.