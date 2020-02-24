Reunification goes wrong as family refuses to accept mentally-challenged man in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A mentally-ill man of Mentapur village within Buguda police limits of Ganjam district, reunited with his family after 11 years, was rejected by them on Sunday. The mother and wife of Sudarsan Swain refused to accept him as part of the family as they could not identify him.

What’s worse is that they handed him over to Paradip police. Sudarsan, who has two children, was sane when he left his house in 2009. His family had been searching for him since then. They had lodged an FIR with Buguda police. However, the police too could not trace him.

Sources said, two days back, Sudarsan was found roaming in Paradip town by a man who shared his photograph with his family on Facebook. He had grown a moustache and also sported a beard. His father Jaya Swain rushed to the town and was shocked to find that his son had lost his mental stability and had been staying under a banyan tree in front of Paradip Model police station. Sudarsan was then reunited with Jaya in the presence of police personnel.

However, the joy of reunion was short-lived as Sudarsan’s mother and wife did not accept him as a member of the family after he reached Mentapur. His mother suspects the man, who was brought home by her husband, is not her son as she could not find the identification mark of a cut mark on the back of his body. The wife too could not believe it was her husband as she remained sceptical of his behaviour and mannerisms.Paradip IIC Rajanikant Samal said Sudarsan was sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment.