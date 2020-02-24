Home States Odisha

Seminar on Indian writing in English held

Indian English writers during the Raj period belonged to the privileged educated middle class and came  from different regions of the country with diverse cultural,

Published: 24th February 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Indian writing in English during the colonial era was enriched by authors like Sri Aurobindo,  Sarojini Naidu, K S Venkatarmani and Mulk Raj Anand, said noted scholar and former principal of BJB Autonomous College Dr Subhendu Mund.

Speaking at a State level seminar on ‘Indian Writing in English: From Colonial to Global’, organised by Department of English at Kendrapara Autonomous College here on Sunday, he said the prose and socio-political concerns so effectively raised by Sri Aurobindo had a splendid impact on the writings of other political  leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subash Chandra Bose, M N Roy, B R Ambedkar  and Radhakrishnan.

Indian English writers during the Raj period belonged to the privileged educated middle class and came  from different regions of the country with diverse cultural, linguistic and religious backgrounds.The  seminar was also addressed by Associate Professor of  Berhampur University Dr Shruti Das and Principal of Kendrapara Autonomous College Dr Rajendra Prasad Tripathy. 
 

