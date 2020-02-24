Home States Odisha

Three Odia workers charred to death in Gujarat cotton mill  

The three persons were working in the private cotton mill since the last three years and were staying in a rented house along with two of their friends from Jamadhar in Ahmedabad city.

Published: 24th February 2020

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A pall of gloom descended on Jamadhar village within Jajpur Sadar police limits after three locals engaged as labourers at a private cotton mill at Ahmedabad in Gujarat died in a fire mishap on Saturday.

Family members of Chinmay Khuntia, Dayanidhi Khuntia and Kamesh Singh, all residents of Jamadhar, were left grief-stricken after receiving the tragic news from two villagers, who were also staying with the labourers at Ahmedabad, on Saturday night.

The three persons were working in the private cotton mill since the last three years. They were staying in a rented house along with two of their friends from Jamadhar in Ahmedabad city. On Saturday, a massive fire broke out in the mill when the three persons were on duty.

All of them charred to death. Former sarpanch of Jamadhar Gadadhar Das said the tragic news has sent shock waves in the village and nearby areas. He urged Odisha Government to take steps for bringing the bodies of the trio from Gujarat and financial assistance for the deceased families.

"As the families of the workers are living under extreme poverty, we want the State Government to take steps to bring back the bodies from Ahmedabad. The Government should also provide financial assistance to the bereaved families for conducting the funeral rites," Das added.

