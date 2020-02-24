Home States Odisha

Traditional drummers lose out to modern music

Tribal drummers once played an important role in the society. However, with the onslaught of modern music, they are finding it tough to continue the practice and survive. 

Published: 24th February 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Tribal drummers once played an important role in the society. However, with the onslaught of modern music, they are finding it tough to continue the practice and survive. Known as ‘Mohurias’ and ‘Baidokarias’ in villages, the history of the drummers can be traced back to 150 years when they were chosen by rulers of Jeypore dynasty basing on their qualities. Later, they were assigned the responsibility to play on occasions like birth, marriage and death ceremonies by the kinds. Each drummer was allotted up to 4 acre land in their respective villages so that they could lead a decent life. 

Besides, a few who were more talented received invites from the King of Jeypore on festivals like Dussehra during which they were given clothes, food and even ornaments. Over 1,000 traditional drummer groups comprising over 5,000 musicians used to perform across Koraput district till late 1990s. They were much in demand among tribal dance groups and their unique dance music came to be known as ‘Demasa’. 
However, with the advent of modern drums and music, particularly DJ, the drummers are in dire straits. The new generation of the drummers are reluctant to continue the practice as it has lost its charm. The situation is such that there are only 200 such traditional drummers in the district at present. 

The musicians, who were once revered for their talent, now seek permission to play on occasions, often free of cost. “The society’s perception of drummers has changed. We are now treated as strangers and do not have money or respect,” said Guru Mohuria, a traditional drummer of Dhanpur .Meanwhile, District Culture Officer Akshya Sethi said around 80 drummers from the district are being given a monthly pension of `1,200 by the State Government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp