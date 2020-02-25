Home States Odisha

Farmers in Odisha's Kuchinda lose interest in Bamra’s fiery chilli

When the government opened a mandi to facilitate sale of chillies in the sub-division in 2016, farmers hoped for a fair price that would at least protect their interest if not assure high returns.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Chillies stocked in a market yard at Kuchinda

Chillies stocked in a market yard at Kuchinda. (Photo| EPS)

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Distress sale and lack of market linkage are forcing farmers of Kuchinda to give up cultivating ‘Bamra chilli’, which has earned a distinct identity like Guntur chilli over the years.

Bamra and villages nearby under Kuchinda block are popular for growing the special variety of chilli which has a distinct flavour, thick skin and high pungency. In the past, traders from across the country camped at Kuchinda to procure Bamra chilli. 

However, Agriculture department’s apathy towards promoting, procuring and marketing support for farmers has been resulting in distress sale year after year, forcing growers to rethink. When the state government opened a mandi to facilitate sale of chillies in the sub-division in 2016, farmers hoped for a fair price that would at least protect their interest if not assure high returns.

Farmers got registered with the regulated market committee (RMC) and procurement took off well, but it got derailed in the due course. Head of Milita Krushak Sangathan, Kuchinda, Himansu Sekhar Mahapatra was one of the largest chilli growers in the block.

Until last year, he grew chillies on seven acres but this year, he shifted back to paddy farming. "I have grown chillies for more than 22 years. It had become a traditional crop for our region but chilli farming is no longer promising," he said. Like him, many farmers have backed out from chilli farming. This year, chillies have been grown over only 40 acres of land in Kuchinda block.

Farmers have accused the RMC of mismanagement which has forced them against the wall. Until five years back, the price farmers got by selling their produce in open market varied between Rs 100 per kg and Rs 130 a kg.

But, ever since they started selling it through the market yards, the price came down to Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg.  "Blame it on the procurement policy of the RMC. Also, the Government is yet to declare the minimum support price of chillies," said Himanshu. 

Local traders are given first preference in the process and there is  restriction on the quantity of chillies that traders from outside can procure. As a result, traders from other states have stopped procuring Bamra chilli and local traders are cashing in on the situation by buying them at low prices.

Farmers said that government should also set up a processing plant for chillies. Although  the horticulture wing has a scheme for setting up chilli processing unit with provision  of subsidy from government, farmers are not aware of it due to lack of promotion.

PROCUREMENT ROADBLOCK

  • Chillies are now being sold at Rs 60-80 per kg against Rs 100-130 per kg five years back

  • Locals traders are given preference over those from other districts

  • There is restriction on the quantity of chillies that outside traders can procure

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bamra chilli Kuchinda farmers Odisha government Odisha chillies
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp