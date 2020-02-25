Odisha government makes minor reshuffle in IAS cadre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre. As per the notification issued by the General Administration department, 2007 batch IAS officer Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav has been posted as Director Tourism while 2008 batch IAS officer Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar appointed as the Director of Tribal Affairs.

Similarly, 2008 batch IAS officers B Parameswaran and Brundaban Behera have been posted as directors of Drinking Water and Land Records respectively. IAS officer Smruti Ranjan Pradhan has been appointed as Director of Fisheries while Umakanta Tripathy posted as Director of Panchayati Raj. ENS